WATCH: Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Cries During National Anthem Before Super Bowl

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is in his first Super Bowl as head coach, and it’s pretty obvious the moment has gotten to him.
During the singing of the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII, Sirianni shed tears on the sideline.
Emotional. #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/gWLzaHKu8a
— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023
The moment captivated and inspired millions online and on television. Sirianni is known as one of the more emotional coaches in the league.
