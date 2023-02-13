‘This Is Blasphemy!’: Ex-NFL Star Adrian Peterson Angered by Damar Hamlin’s Jesus Jacket at Super Bowl

You can count former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson as one of those who are critical of the Jesus jacket that Damar Hamlin wore to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills player who caught the country’s attention when he collapsed on the field with a cardiac arrest in Jan., was fortunate enough to snag an invite to Super Bowl LVII, but his choice of attire did not sit well with many.

While many fans were thrilled to see Hamlin well enough to attend the Super Bowl, many found his $3,000 Takashi Murakami jacket to be in bad taste.

The letterman-style jacket carries a religious theme with a stylized image of Jesus Christ on the left front and on the right a message that reads, “Without end or beginning there is no day and there is no night.” But it is the back of the jacket that made most critics unhappy. On the back is a cartoonish image of Christ on the cross with the word “Eternal” above it.

Peterson wrote on Instagram.

“You should be thanking God son! This is Blasphemy!! We all fall short but cmon man! I find this disrespectful!! #grateful #goddid”

Former NFL RB Fred Taylor took issue with Peterson confronting Hamlin so directly and told him he should direct message Hamlin instead. Taylor also attempted to explain that young people sometimes make mistakes by wearing what they shouldn’t.

Peterson still wasn’t having it.

“But this was different! I know young people don’t think at times, older as well! But with everything surrounding his situation!! This isn’t one of those moments where it’s a young guy not thinking,” Peterson shot back.

Peterson eventually spoke to Hamlin on the phone and raised concerns about the player’s jacket. “So I spoke with @d.ham3 Damar, and we were able to discuss our thoughts as men,” Peterson wrote on Sunday.

“I want to be clear, I’m the last person to judge anyone, and that was never my intention. However, I do feel as if the jacket was disrespectful and it was something that I needed to share,” Peterson continued. “I do realize everyone makes mistakes and falls short at times, so again, my intention was never to judge, just to share my opinion.”

“Damar, I have respect and love for you and I wish you nothing but the best, but I just can’t rock with that jacket. I feel like there are a lot people, young and old, looking up to you and with power and influence comes great responsibility. I apologize for offending you, I just felt offended in that moment as a man who loves and respects our Lord and Savior, Yeshua. After speaking with Damar, I have an understanding that it didn’t come from a place of ill intent!” he added.

Hamlin, of course, cannot be mistaken for someone who would set out purposefully to disrespect Jesus Christ, Christians, or religion in general.

Indeed, he has repeatedly testified that God has helped see him through his life, not to mention been there for him during his health crisis.

But Peterson is not the only person who found Hamlin’s jacket a bit odd or offensive. And many were far less forgiving than Peterson:

This Jacket Worm by Damar Hamlin at the Super Bowl is a bit disturbing. This might not be the best way to show gratitude to Jesus after what had happened to him on the field recently. pic.twitter.com/Je7LauQ2Hm — James Desvallons (@jciltv) February 13, 2023

Damar Hamlin spat in the faces of all those that prayed for him and sat outside his hospital holding prayers. Wearing a jacket that says “eternal” w a zombie like Jesus crucified on the back. What a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/yXZv88CaAY — Tatted.Vet.Dad (@vet_tatted) February 13, 2023

Here’s a better view of Damar Hamlin’s blasphemous jacket. Our prayers might have saved his life, but apparently not his soul. pic.twitter.com/Xdz1D8IoSo — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) February 13, 2023

When Hamlin was dead on the field,so many were praying for his life. We all did that and God healed him. He is mocking that same God by wearing a jacket with a cartoon Jesus on the cross. Jesus died for us all & He healed this young man.He gave him life & He can take it away. — Real Super Mark (@MarkADarnell) February 13, 2023

I’m absolutely disgusted by Damar Hamlin’s jacket choice at the Super Bowl.

This is not how you pay homage to God, especially after he saved your life. This is blatant mockery and I don’t like this not one bit . #superbowl2023 #SuperBowlSunday #SuperBowlLVII pic.twitter.com/asbGmZwNap — Mr. Santucci (@HoodiePap14) February 13, 2023

