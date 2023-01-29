Damar Hamlin Says Faith Fueled His Speedy Recovery: ‘God Using Me As A Vessel’

Damar Hamlin has posted an encouraging video thanking fans for their support and praising God for his speedy recovery.

In the video, a very hearty-looking Hamlin walks up before the camera and explains why he has waited so long to post a video. He also tells his followers that his medical emergency on the field and subsequent recovery was part of “God using [him] as a vessel.”

“I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time, as it was just a lot to process within my own self mentally, physically, even spiritually… it’s just been a lot to process. But I can’t tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support, and everything that’s just been coming my way,” Hamlin says into the camera.

“What happened to me on Monday Night Football I feel is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world, and I’m able to give it back to kids and communities all across the world who need it the most, and that’s always been my dream. That’s always been what I stood for and what I’ll continue to stand for,” the 24-year-old player said.

Hamlin then went on to directly mention by name the many people who help keep him alive until he got to the hospital.

“With this happening to me, I didn’t feel anything short of the love, and it really helped me stay encouraged to get through the toughest moments and the toughest times. I really can’t thank you enough,” he said.

“Just to put team allegiance aside, to root for one kid’s life and just the humanity of a player that’s wearing Buffalo blue, to put humanity above team loyalty, you showed the world unity over division. I’m not surprised by it, but I’m deeply grateful. I’ll be forever thankful and indebted to that,” Hamlin continued.

“I couldn’t do this without any of the support and the love, and I can’t wait to continue to take y’all on this journey with me,” the player concluded.

Hamlin zoomed into everyone’s heart after collapsing on the field during a cardiac arrest incident on Jan. 2 during a broadcast of Monday Night Football. He was immediately given CPR on the field, then rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he had to undergo CPR a second time before his condition finally stabilized.

He began mounting an amazing recovery and made his first public statement on Jan 7, only five days after entering the hospital. By Jan. 11, he was released from the hospital and allowed to go home. And by Jan 22, he was well enough to attend a Bills game. Still, this Jan. 28 video is his first full address to fans.

Hamlin was a 2021 NFL draft sixth-round pick out of Pittsburgh. He quickly became a starter for the team.

