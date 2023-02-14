Chiefs’ Pat Mahomes Says Andy Reid Threatened to Bench Any Player Who Left Locker Room to Watch Rihanna

Halftime adjustments and coaching decisions are a huge factor in the outcome of football games. But, there’s one halftime edict that Chiefs coach Andy Reid issued that had nothing to do with football, it had to do with Rihanna.

On Monday night’s edition of the Jimmy Kimmel Show, Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes revealed that head coach Andy Reid threatened to bench any players who left the locker room to watch Rihanna’s halftime show.

“I heard it was great,” Mahomes said of Rihanna’s performance. “Coach Reid told us, ‘If you go out to watch the performance, just keep walking. Because you’re not playing the rest of the game.’”

It makes total sense, right? Players absolutely shouldn’t leave a Super Bowl halftime locker room to watch Rihanna or any other performer. It is odd that Reid felt it necessary to say this, though. Has he had a problem with players leaving the locker room to watch halftime shows?

Sheesh.

In any event, it was a heck of a show. And the players who missed it can cry about it into their Super Bowl rings and Super Bowl bonus checks.