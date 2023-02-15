Former NFL Player Stanley Wilson Collapses at Mental Hospital, Dies at 40

Former Detroit Lions safety Stanley Wilson Jr. has died after collapsing at Metropolitan State Hospital in Los Angeles County. He was 40 years old.

Wilson was arrested in late January after allegedly breaking into a home in Hollywood Hills and taking a bath in an outdoor fountain. Wilson was charged with vandalism but declared unfit to stand trial. On February 1st, he was transferred to the mental hospital.

According to TMZ Sports, Wilson collapsed and died during intake at the mental health facility. Authorities did not release a cause of death but do not believe foul play was involved.

The former Detroit Lion had a long and bizarre history of criminal activity.

In 2016, Wilson was shot during an attempted break-in in Portland. He was reportedly naked at the time. In 2017, Wilson was arrested twice. Once for another home invasion while naked and on a different occasion for walking around a neighborhood while naked.

Wilson played four years for the Stanford Cardinal before becoming a third-round draft selection of the Detroit Lions in 2005. His football career ended in 2008 after he tore his Achilles in a preseason game.

Wilson Jr.’s father, Stanley Wilson Sr., played four seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals in the early-to-mid 80s.