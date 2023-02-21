Boston Sports Radio Host Apologizes for Joke About Black Men Stealing Cars

Boston sports radio host Tony Massarotti has apologized for a “joke” last week where he hinted that his co-host should be careful being around blacks for fear of having his car stolen.

On Friday, Feb. 17, Massarotti, co-host of 98.5’s Felger & Mazz Show, was joking around with co-host Michael Felger who was in New Orleans and calling in remotely via a live video feed.

Making reference to the black men seen sitting in the room behind Felger, Massarotti brought up the fact that Felger recently had his car stolen and said, “I would be careful if I were you, because the last time you were around a couple of guys like that, they stole your car.”

Now Massarotti is apologizing for the “bad moment,” Fox News reported.

“Late in the show on Friday, I made some comments that angered and upset some people, and rightfully so. I wish I could take them back. I can’t,” Massarotti said on Monday’s broadcast.

.@TonyMassarotti has apologized for comments he made on Friday. pic.twitter.com/qnhagg9wxr — The Kirk Minihane Show (@kirkminshow) February 20, 2023

“They were insensitive. They were hurtful. And frankly, they hurt the cause for those of us who believe in racial and social equality and all of those things. And I do. I’m on that side of the line, which is what made this thing so difficult in so many different ways,” Massarotti continued.

“So I owe everyone an apology. It’s not who I am. It’s not who we are. I can tell you that until I’m blue in the face – those of you who know me will believe it. Those of you who don’t, won’t. And you probably shouldn’t. If I saw and heard what you did, I’d feel the same way. And you have a right to be upset. The only thing I can really do is apologize for it,” he added.

Massarotti insisted that he “stands on the right side” of the line for racial equality, but noted that his support of civil rights does not excuse his comments on Friday.

He further explained that he was trying to “poke fun” at Felger, but the joke fell very flat.

“It didn’t come off that way. It came off as something far broader and ignorant. And I’m regretful of that,” he said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston