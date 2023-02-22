Ex-NFL Player Peyton Hillis to Make Full Recovery After Near Drowning Incident

Doctors now say that former Cleveland Browns star running back Peyton Hillis will make a full recovery despite nearly drowning and going into a coma after trying to save his children from drowning in January.

The 37-year-old former player was seriously injured on Jan. 5 when he attempted to save his children from drowning in the ocean near Pensacola, Florida.

Hillis’ children were brought to safety, but the former player suffered lung and kidney damage and was airlifted to a local hospital, where he was lying in a coma in the intensive care unit.

By Jan. 12, he was taken off the respirator and was said to be “on the road to recovery.”

But now, Hillis is up and around and responding to well-wishes from fans, according to the New York Post.

“I just wanted to come on here and thank everyone for all the prayers and love y’all have given me,” Hillis tweeted on Tuesday. “It’s really made all the difference.”

Thank you for all your love and prayers🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VnrCmKWjlN — Peyton Hillis (@thepeytonhillis) February 21, 2023

Hillis also explained why he hasn’t been too public about the incident.

“I haven’t taken any interviews on this because I’d like to keep my family out of the public eye because it was a very traumatic time for us,” he said. “But I did want to come on here and show my appreciation for everyone who helped save my life and for all of your prayers and love and support.”

As a member of the Browns in 2010, Hillis ran for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 61 passes for 477 yards and two touchdowns. Those performances prompted fans to vote him in as the cover of Madden 12.

Hillis played seven seasons in the NFL, totaled 2,832 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns, and caught 134 passes for 1,050 yards and three touchdowns.

