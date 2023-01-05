Report: Former Browns Star Peyton Hillis in Critical Condition After Saving His Kids from Drowning

Peyton Hillis, the former Cleveland Browns star running back who landed on the cover of the Madden 12 EA Sports video game, is reportedly unconscious and in critical condition after saving his children from drowning in Florida.

Details on what happened and how Hillis was injured are unknown, but his children are in good condition.

Greg Hillis, Peyton’s uncle, posted an update on his nephew’s condition on Thursday.

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better,” he wrote. “He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and lungs but the doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf.”

Hillis’ best NFL season came as a member of the Browns in 2010 when he ran for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 61 passes for 477 yards and two touchdowns. Those performances prompted fans to vote him in as the cover of Madden 12.

Hillis played seven seasons in the NFL, totaled 2,832 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns, and caught 134 passes for 1,050 yards and three touchdowns.