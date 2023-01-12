Ex-NFL Player Peyton Hillis Off Ventilator, ‘On Road to Recovery’

Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis is off the ventilator and “on the road to recovery” after a swimming accident, according to the former player’s girlfriend.

Singer and actress Angela Cole has told fans on Instagram that Hillis is out of immediate danger, but added, “Please continue to pray for he’s still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference.”

“Today is a good day,” Cole concluded, TMZ Sports noted.

The former player was seriously injured when he attempted to save his children from drowning in the ocean near Pensacola, Florida.

Hillis’ children were brought to safety, but the former player suffered lung and kidney damage and was airlifted to a local hospital, Fox News reported.

The Madden 12 EA Sports video game cover player was soon listed as improving.

Hillis’ best NFL season came as a member of the Browns in 2010 when he ran for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 61 passes for 477 yards and two touchdowns. Those performances prompted fans to vote him in as the cover of Madden 12.

Hillis played seven seasons in the NFL and earned 2,832 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns, and caught 134 passes for 1,050 yards and three touchdowns.

