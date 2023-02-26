Former Giants Linebacker Blake Martinez Earns $5 Million Selling Pokémon Cards

Former New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez earned over $5 million in Pokémon cards sales after retiring from the NFL at age 28.

Martinez famously left the NFL in 2022 after tearing his ACL at the end of a six-year professional career where he earned more than $28 million. According to CNBC MAKE IT, Martinez began a side hustle while recovering from his injury during the coronavirus pandemic, leading him to the Pokémon cards trade. Per the report:

He chose the cards, launching his company Blake’s Breaks in July 2022 and committing to it full-time in November. Over the past seven months, it’s brought in more than $5 million in revenue on collectible reselling platform Whatnot, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.

A quarter of that revenue gets reinvested back into Blake’s Breaks, Martinez says. The rest is take-home pay for himself and his 15 contract employees.

Martinez acknowledged that his name gave him a minor boost in the card-trading world but did not feel he owed all his success to name recognition.

Blake Martinez of the New York Giants walks onto the field against the Washington Football Team prior to an NFL game at FedExField on September 16,...

“I think there’s more to my success than [my name],” Martinez said. “I used to be like the quarterback of the defense, I was calling plays. When I started this business, it felt like running a team again.”

Martinez first collected cards at age six by purchasing them from the local Circle K with his weekly $15 allowance. He collected thousands of cards that he stored in a binder, which his mother gave away years later. In 2020, he entered the card trade after seeing influencers like Logan Paul reselling playing cards. First, Martinez bought some collector’s boxes for $30,000 and grew his repertoire from there. Some cards sold for as low as $5, while one sold for as much as $672,000.

After the Giants released him, Martinez kept the side hustle going as he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders until he eventually just decided to retire.

“Every single day when I wake up, my shoulder doesn’t hurt and my back doesn’t hurt anymore,” Martinez said. “When all that hurts are my fingers from opening, like, 1,000 packs of cards per day, I think, ‘I’m going to keep doing this.’”

