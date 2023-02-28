Dept. of Defense Tells Troops to Stop Towing U.S. Flags During Parachute Jumps

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 23: A skydiver with the American Flag in tow jumps to the field halftime of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 23rd, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
David Eulitt/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

The Department of Defense has issued a formal ruling barring military personnel from towing the American flag behind them during parachute jumps and from participating in the horizontal display of the American flag.

A Feb. 10 memo from the DOD Public Affairs office sent to the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and National Guard PR departments reminds soldiers to show proper respect for the U.S. Flag during community events.

“In recent years, many sponsors of sporting events have instituted a tradition of requesting uniformed military members to unfurl and hold giant, horizontal U.S. flags during events as an expression of patriotism and love of the country,” the memo states.

Military members pull a US Flag across the field prior to a game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on...

US Military members pull a US Flag across the field before a game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 06, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The memo cites the flag code and adds that parachute demonstrations necessarily end up dragging a flag on the ground if they tow one behind them during a jump, with the memo saying that jumps with “U.S. flags attached to, and flying in trail below the jumper,” will result “in the flag dragging along the ground during landings.”

German and US soldiers roll out the US flag prior to an American Football NFL match between the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the...

German and US soldiers roll out the US flag before an American Football NFL match between the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, on November 13, 2022. (CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

“While many, including military members, view these displays as inspiring and patriotic…uniformed service members may not participate directly in the unfurling, holding, and/or carrying of giant, horizontal U.S. flags that are not displayed during community outreach events,” the memo continues. ”

“Similarly, DoD jump teams may not incorporate the US flag in their public demonstrations if the flag cannot be caught reliably and handled respectfully by ground personnel during landings,” the ruling insists.

In part, the U.S. Flag Code maintains that “no part of the flag should ever be used as a costume or athletic uniform,” and also notes that lapel pins depicting the flag must be worn on the left side of one’s chest “near the heart.”

Members of the military hold an American Flag on the field before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at...

Members of the military hold an American Flag on the field before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on November 20, 2022, in Denver, Colorado. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

While the U.S. Flag Code is a long tradition and serves as the basis for how the military treats our national banner, it does not have the force of law. It is a voluntary tradition or etiquette, not a law. Still, many feel that the code should be closely observed.
Regardless, the DoD relies on the code to “ensure that our Service members can properly showcase their patriotism and military capabilities while complying with DoD policy.”

The memo concludes by telling the various PR departments that the DoD encourages public affairs offices “to work with sponsors of community events to develop other ways to showcase the patriotism and capabilities of our military that comply with DoD policy.”

