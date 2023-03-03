NFL Referee Jerome Boger Retires, Fans Everywhere Rejoice

The NFL is saying farewell to several of its longtime referees this year, but one of the officials set to retire jumps off the page more than most: Jerome Boger.

Boger, 67, has been an NFL official since 2004 and a referee since 2006. During that time he’s been one of the names most associated with NFL officiating. More specifically, he’s been one of the names associated with bad and comical officiating.

Fans will recall one of Boger’s most recent gems when he called roughing the passer on Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett for a perfectly legal sack on Tom Brady.

It may have been then that Boger decided it was time to hang em’ up. Falcons fans no doubt would have agreed with that sentiment.

And who could forget when Boger called the Seahawks the Mariners?

But overall, Twitter was beyond happy.

Boger officiated one Super Bowl. The bizarre 2013 matchup between the Ravens and 49ers in which the power in the New Orleans Superdome went out for 34 minutes. Boger has never officially been held responsible for the power outage, but he probably did it.

Just kidding. Happy retirement Mr. Boger.