Neighbor Says Shot Was Fired from Joe Mixon’s House at Kids Having a NERF War

Police in Ohio were called to investigate after gunshots were reportedly fired near Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s house at a bunch of high schoolers who were reportedly playing with NERF guns.

A neighbor told Fox 19 that shots were fired from Mixon’s Anderson Township home around 8:25 p.m. on Monday night, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. However, officials did not say definitively that the shots came from Mixon’s home.

Officials also noted that one juvenile was injured during the gunfire and was sent to Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No details on the injured teen’s condition, age, or identity were released.

“We can confirm that part of the crime scene involves a home connected to Bengals player Joe Mixon,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Mixon’s sister Shalonda told the media that her brother was not involved in the shooting.

Witnesses told Cincinnati’s WLWT that neighborhood kids were having a NERF gun war at the time.

Neighbors here in Anderson Twp tell me kids were playing Nerf Wars last night when someone in one of the homes came out firing a real gun. One kid was hit & is expected to be ok. Neighbors say they heard about 7 rounds. Working to get confirmation from investigators. @wlwt — Karin Johnson WLWT (@karinjohnson) March 7, 2023

Hamilton Country Sheriff’s deputies set up a crime scene investigation, but a few hours later took down the crime scene tape around Mixon’s property. No arrest was made.

Mixon has had his share of troubles with the law. A month ago, a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with claims by a woman that he pointed a gun at her in Jan.

However, by Feb. 3, the charges against the player for this incident were dismissed after prosecutors asked the courts to drop the case “in the interest of justice.”

The Bengals have not yet said if they intend to retain Mixon for the 2024 season.

