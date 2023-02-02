Arrest Warrant Issued for Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon for Allegedly Pointing Gun at Woman

An arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Mixon after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman last month.

The arrest warrant from police says that Mixon pulled a gun on a woman in downtown Cincinnati in late January, at which point he said, “You should be popped in the face, I should shoot you, the police [can’t] get me.”

Exactly what prompted the incident or how it was resolved remains unknown.

“The warrant was issued for one count of aggravated menacing, a charge in Ohio that states a person shall not knowingly ’cause another to believe that the offender will cause serious physical harm to the person or property of the other person, the other person’s unborn, or a member of the other person’s immediate family,'” reported Yahoo Sports.

BREAKING: there is a warrant for Joe Mixon of the @bengals arrest. He allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and said “you should be popped in the face. I should shoot you now. The police can’ get me”. @Local12 pic.twitter.com/p1BX7Mljv4 — Cassy Arsenault (@CassyArsenault) February 3, 2023

The Bengals, which recently lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, said in a statement that the team is “aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon.”

“The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time,” the team said.

In 2014, video captured Mixon punching a woman in the head at a restaurant, breaking several bones in her face just as he began his freshman season at Oklahoma. As SB Nation reported at the time:

Mixon was arrested and charged for punching a woman in the face at a cafe, breaking four bones in her face, in July 2014, before his freshman season with the Sooners began. He entered an Alford plea, maintaining his innocence but recognizing the evidence against him, and received a deferred sentence. He was also suspended for his entire freshman season, but he was allowed to remain in school.

Mixon’s agent, Peter Shaffer, told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that people should not rush to judgment.

“It was a rush to judgment,” Schaffer said. “I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges — because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation — to do their work. They should be held to a higher standard. Because I don’t play with people’s lives.”