Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Seeks to Nullify NDA Over Sexual Harassment Clause

Dylan Gwinn

Tiger Woods’s ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, is taking the golf legend to court in hopes of nullifying a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) Woods had her sign at the beginning of their relationship.

Herman is claiming the NDA should be nullified because of the Speak Out Act, a law that prohibits NDAs when there is evidence of sexual assault or harassment.

It is not known at this time if Herman is actually accusing Woods of sexual assault or harassment.

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman ride in a cart prior to the Pro-Am ahead of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes on December...

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman ride in a cart before the Pro-Am ahead of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes on December 17, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

According to court papers obtained by TMZ, Herman is accusing Woods of trying to “aggressively enforce” the NDA.

Reports that Herman and Woods have split are assumed, more than proven. The two have not appeared together for nearly a year.

Erica Herman and Tiger Woods look on prior to the match between Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Serena Williams of the United States in their Women's...

Erica Herman and Tiger Woods look on before the match between Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Serena Williams of the United States in their Women’s Singles Second Round match on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Though, of course, a potential lawsuit is probably all the proof anyone needs that the two are not together anymore.

