Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Seeks to Nullify NDA Over Sexual Harassment Clause

Tiger Woods’s ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, is taking the golf legend to court in hopes of nullifying a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) Woods had her sign at the beginning of their relationship.

Herman is claiming the NDA should be nullified because of the Speak Out Act, a law that prohibits NDAs when there is evidence of sexual assault or harassment.

It is not known at this time if Herman is actually accusing Woods of sexual assault or harassment.

According to court papers obtained by TMZ, Herman is accusing Woods of trying to “aggressively enforce” the NDA.

Reports that Herman and Woods have split are assumed, more than proven. The two have not appeared together for nearly a year.

Though, of course, a potential lawsuit is probably all the proof anyone needs that the two are not together anymore.