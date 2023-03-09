Texas Tech Coach Mark Adams Resigns After Using Bible Quote About Slavery to Encourage Player

Texas Tech Red Raiders men’s basketball team head coach Mark Adams has resigned after being suspended for what school officials said was an “inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment” when he used a Bible quote about slaves minding their masters to encourage a player.

During a training session early this month, Adams quoted a Bible passage about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters. The coach’s attempt to encourage a player by using the reference was quickly deemed offensive.

Adams, who began coaching at Texas Tech in 2021, was suspended on March 5 for the incident. Now he has resigned.

“My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men’s basketball team,” Adams said in a statement, according to Fox News. “However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men’s basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply.”

On Sunday, Adams tried to explain to Stadium sports site that he was just “quoting scripture” in his discussion with the player. “I said that in the Bible that Jesus talks about how we all have bosses, and we all are servants,” Adams told Stadium. “I was quoting the Bible about that.”

Stadium noted that Adams said he was quoting the Book of Ephesians, 6:5-9. The version of the scripture in the New International Version is as follows:

5 Slaves, obey your earthly masters with respect and fear, and with sincerity of heart, just as you would obey Christ. 6 Obey them not only to win their favor when their eye is on you, but as slaves of Christ, doing the will of God from your heart. 7 Serve wholeheartedly, as if you were serving the Lord, not people, 8 because you know that the Lord will reward each one for whatever good they do, whether they are slave or free. 9 And masters, treat your slaves in the same way. Do not threaten them, since you know that he who is both their Master and yours is in heaven, and there is no favoritism with him.

It also appears there was a clash between the school and Adams over whether he should apologize.

In its statement on the suspension, the school claimed Adams apologized to the players for quoting the Bible. But Adams later told Stadium that he did not apologize.

Assistant coach Corey Williams was named interim coach.

Fox noted that Texas Tech finished the regular season 16-16 overall and 5-13 in the Big 12 Conference.

