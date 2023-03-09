‘Ungrateful Child’: Colin Kaepernick Blasted After Accusing Adoptive White Parents of ‘Perpetuating Racism’

Colin Kaepernick
Getty Images/Carmen Mandato
Dylan Gwinn

Colin Kaepernick was viciously denounced on social media Thursday after he accused his adoptive white parents of “perpetuating racism” in an interview with CBS News.

Specifically, Kaepernick talked about disagreements he had with his white parents. Disagreements he characterized as “problematic” and attributed to racism.

The former 49er cited one incident when his adoptive mother voiced concern about his decision to braid his hair in cornrows like one of his favorite NBA players Allen Iverson.

After getting his hair braided, Kaepernick’s mother warned that his hair looked “not professional” and “a little thug.”

Kaepernick told CBS News, “Those become spaces where it’s like, ‘Okay, how do I navigate the situation now?’ But it also has informed why I have my hair long today.”

Twitter users lashed out at the NFL’s original anthem protester, accusing him of being an ingrate – and worse – for attacking the couple who took him into their homes.

Colin Kaepernick has now called the police, the NFL, tennis shoes, his country, and even his own parents, racists. Are household pets next? Maybe, maybe not. But you can’t put it past him.

