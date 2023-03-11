Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon’s Sister Named a Suspect in Shooting that Wounded a Teenager

Shalonda Mixon, the 34-year-old sister of Bengals running back Joe Mixon, has been named as a suspect by police in the shooting incident that took place at the player’s home last weekend.

Authorities state that a group of teenagers across the street from Mixon’s Cincinnati-area home were playing a game called Dart Wars. The teens were playing with toy guns that look like Nerf guns.

Joe Mixon’s home still has Sheriff’s deputies out front, the side, & the backyard. Around 11:30p.m. Deputies banged on his front door saying “Sheriff’s Department. Come out.” Crime scene tape was extended across the driveway then too. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Tk6R90mlWb — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) March 7, 2023

Police were alerted to a report of a shooting at Mixon’s residence at 8:25 am. According to the teenagers, one of the participants was shot at as he ran alongside the player’s home.

According to reports, a 16-year-old was shot at by someone in Mixon’s backyard. A total of eleven shots were fired, and one of the bullets struck the teen in the foot.

UPDATE: No one has been arrested. One person is in the house. Deputies would not say who that person is. Crime scene tape has been taken down and deputies are leaving @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ZKLhFNdw9Z — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) March 7, 2023

Authorities state that a black Honda Accord left Mixon’s home shortly after the shooting. Police stopped the vehicle and found both Shalonda Mixon and 34-year-old Lamonte David inside. Both were named as suspects.

“We understand that there is very specific interest in this story due to the nature of the home being connected to Bengals player Joe Mixon,” a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Thursday. “We cannot confirm additional details outside of what is outlined in the Incident Report.

“Our investigative team continues to review the evidence and conduct interviews.”

No arrests have been made as of this writing.