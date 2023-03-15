Alabama Player Who Delivered Gun Allegedly Used for Murder Named to AP All-America First Team

Despite his role in delivering the firearm allegedly used in a murder, Alabama’s Brandon Miller was still named to the AP All-America first team on Tuesday.

The parents of a woman murdered with a gun delivered by Crimson Tide player Brandon Miller to former Tide player Darius Miles have already denounced the team and said they feel it is “unimaginable” that the university is allowing him to continue playing.

But now, the Associated Press is bestowing upon Miller one of the top honors in college basketball.

Miller has already admitted to police that he picked up and drove the gun to former teammate Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis. This gun was then allegedly used to murder single mother Jamea Jonae Harris back in January.

Thus far, police are treating Miller as a witness and have not charged him for any part of the murder. In fact, Tuscaloosa’s chief deputy district attorney, Paula Whitley, said of any possible charges: “There’s nothing we could charge him with.”

Miller has maintained that he had no idea that the gun would be used to kill Harris, and unless prosecutors find proof otherwise, they say they have no way to charge him.

The university has also said that Miller is not considered a suspect.

“Based on all the information that we have received, Brandon Miller is not considered a suspect in this case, only a cooperative witness,” the university said in a statement last month. “Today’s statement from Brandon’s lawyer adds additional context that the University considered as part of its review of the facts. Based on all the facts that we have gathered, Brandon remains an active member of the team.”

Still, despite his success on the court, Miller has faced resistance in the stands as fans have been heard chanting “lock him up” on occasion this season.

Crowd at South Carolina vs Alabama is rowdy early on. Don’t think Brandon Miller is gonna have an easy night pic.twitter.com/SDj41OAp7R — Cooper Hird (@HirdItHereHoops) February 23, 2023

Unsurprisingly, the school is not much interested in benching Miller. He has been a top player this year.

Alabama is now a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament, as Miller averages 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. And Miller is still looked on as a top NBA prospect.

