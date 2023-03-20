‘Only Jesus Christ Himself’: Penn State Wrestler Aaron Brooks Takes Heat for Saying Muhammad is a ‘False Prophet’

Aaron Brooks
Shane Bevel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Penn State wrestler Aaron Brooks has become a target after comments supporting his belief in Jesus because he called Islam’s Muhammad a “false prophet.”

Brooks beat Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen 7-2 in the 184-pound finals helping Penn State finish with 137.5 points to clinch its 10th team title since 2010. Brooks now has three Big Ten titles, Fox News reported.

But after Saturday’s victory, Brooks thanked God for his winning streak and said that his wins were only possible through his faith.

Brooks insisted that his trophy made him blessed. “I’m blessed. God used me. He gave me this platform for this right here. … It’s all for his glory.”

But he also said that Jesus is the one true God, saying, “It’s everything. Christ’s resurrection is everything. Not just his life, his death and resurrection. You can only get that through Him. The Holy Spirit only through Him. No false prophets, no Muhammad or no anyone else. Only Jesus Christ himself.”

Brooks has a history of using Bible quotes to underscore his athletic career. In 2022 he noted that his “platform” in wrestling is his opportunity “to glorify God,” and added, “This stuff comes and goes. I’m blessed with this opportunity, these gifts. They’re not mine. He gives them to me to bring glory to Him.”

Naturally, Muslim advocacy group CAIR jumped up to condemn Brooks for his comments — misidentifying him as “Mr. Blake” — and urged him to “meet with his Muslim classmates at #PennState to build bridges.”

But CAIR was not the only detractor. Others jumped to social media to blast the 22-year-old athlete:

Without a doubt, though, Brooks had his supporters:

