‘Only Jesus Christ Himself’: Penn State Wrestler Aaron Brooks Takes Heat for Saying Muhammad is a ‘False Prophet’

Penn State wrestler Aaron Brooks has become a target after comments supporting his belief in Jesus because he called Islam’s Muhammad a “false prophet.”

Brooks beat Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen 7-2 in the 184-pound finals helping Penn State finish with 137.5 points to clinch its 10th team title since 2010. Brooks now has three Big Ten titles, Fox News reported.

But after Saturday’s victory, Brooks thanked God for his winning streak and said that his wins were only possible through his faith.

Brooks insisted that his trophy made him blessed. “I’m blessed. God used me. He gave me this platform for this right here. … It’s all for his glory.”

But he also said that Jesus is the one true God, saying, “It’s everything. Christ’s resurrection is everything. Not just his life, his death and resurrection. You can only get that through Him. The Holy Spirit only through Him. No false prophets, no Muhammad or no anyone else. Only Jesus Christ himself.”

3x National Champion Aaron Brooks attributes his success to his faith. 📺 ESPN#NCAAWrestling x @pennstateWREST pic.twitter.com/CmQ4lR4EcK — NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 19, 2023

Brooks has a history of using Bible quotes to underscore his athletic career. In 2022 he noted that his “platform” in wrestling is his opportunity “to glorify God,” and added, “This stuff comes and goes. I’m blessed with this opportunity, these gifts. They’re not mine. He gives them to me to bring glory to Him.”

Naturally, Muslim advocacy group CAIR jumped up to condemn Brooks for his comments — misidentifying him as “Mr. Blake” — and urged him to “meet with his Muslim classmates at #PennState to build bridges.”

Our Philadelphia chapter @CAIRPhilly is encouraging Mr. Blake, who made a random disparaging remark about #ProphetMuhammad (may peace be upon him) during this interview, to meet with his Muslim classmates at #PennState to build bridges, exchange perspectives, and discuss how… https://t.co/BuHEfgOIc4 pic.twitter.com/PLyr9QIG5P — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) March 19, 2023

But CAIR was not the only detractor. Others jumped to social media to blast the 22-year-old athlete:

I have no problem with this guy thanking god or whatever he wants to credit his success to, but he didn’t need to denigrate other religions. Always surprises me that people of faith don’t stick together more. — Seton O’Connor (@HiMyNameIsSeton) March 20, 2023

I've heard plenty of Christian pastors say this, but it's wild to see a Christian athlete trash Muslims during a post-match interview by calling Muhammad a "false" prophet. https://t.co/DHVFCvisNb — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) March 20, 2023

Tripple congrats. But it’s so cringe when someone has the spotlight and talks about religion/politics. We just wanted to hear about the takedowns man lol. — GRIDE (@cryptogride) March 19, 2023

Disgusting. But he can say what he wants. Why is the NCAA promoting this anti-Muslim rhetoric? What a bankrupt “non-profit”. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) March 19, 2023

Without a doubt, though, Brooks had his supporters:

Proud of Aaron Brooks for acknowledging his faith!!!! Everyone has the right to express their faith, in any way they choose!!! Bring a Christian in today’s society puts a target on the individual…proud that Aaron gives the glory to God regardless of the cost!!! — Marianna Towle (@MariannaTowle) March 19, 2023

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Penn State get so many blue chippers in wrestling. A lot of wrestlers are very strong in their faith, but many schools will tell them to tone it down. Cael gives his wrestlers a platform to express themselves on and off the mat. — Joseph Pierre (@JPierreX7) March 19, 2023

Not just thanking God, but spreading the GOSPEL on national tv. Man after God’s heart right here. Love hearing this from you each year. Gonna miss it brother. — masonstumpf (@masonstumpfmus1) March 19, 2023

