WATCH: PGA Tour Player Matt Wallace Gets Into Heated Argument with Caddie

PGA Tour player Matt Wallace got into a heated and apparently profane argument with his caddie at the 18th hole of the Valspar Championship in Florida.

Wallace, an English golfer seeking his first win in America, got into a terse exchange with his caddie after a shot from Wallace that came up well short of the hole.

NBC’s Cara Banks spoke about the said the pair had made up.

“I can confirm that the partnership is all well,” Banks said. “They will be back together tomorrow. Matt was simply frustrated after his bogey on 17 and hitting that errant drive on 18. He was frustrated that Sam questioned whether or not he should take a drop before that second shot.

“He felt he should just play it as it lies, as he did, and Sam questioning him interfered with his flow.”

Don’t mess with the flow, man.