BBC Soccer Presenter Destroys Twitter Troll After His Indecent Question

Emma Jones
Rita Franca/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

BBC presenter Emma Jones is a formidable force when discussing soccer, and, as it turns out, she’s a formidable force when dealing with Twitter trolls as well.

Jones is a presenter on BBC’s Match of the Day. Though, when not on the air discussing soccer, she sometimes finds herself having to deal with online trolls who make indecent proposals or ask indecent questions.

On Monday, Jones found one particular troll who asked her something that was…shall we say…highly inappropriate. But it’s hard to imagine anyone putting down a troll more savagely than she did. (You can look up the troll’s question for yourself).

“Alexa, what does a virgin look like?” Jones responded.

Lisbon , Portugal - 2 November 2022; Emma Jones, BBC Sport, Premier Sport TV & Leeds United TV, on the SportsTrade stage during day one of Web Summit...

Emma Jones, BBC Sport, Premier Sport TV & Leeds United TV, on the SportsTrade stage during day one of Web Summit 2022 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. (Sam Barnes/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images)

Jones has a history of humiliating vulgar trolls. In 2022, an Instagram user wrote to Jones, saying, “You can throw me around the bedroom if you like.” Jones’ reply was simplistic, yet devastating. She said, “No, Joshua.”

Emma Jones, Broadcaster at BBC Sports, Premier Sport TV & Leeds United TV, addresses the audience during the second day of the Web Summit 2022 in...

Emma Jones, Broadcaster at BBC Sports, Premier Sport TV & Leeds United TV, addresses the audience during the second day of the Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon. (Bruno de Carvalho/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The BBC presenter has also had issues with fans stealing her social media pics to use on fake dating accounts.

Jones grew up a diehard Leeds Fan and had some of her initial success in media as a presenter for Leeds United’s TV station, Channel 5.

