WATCH: Memphis’ Jamirah Shutes Punches BGSU’s Elissa Brett in Postgame Handshake Line

An attempt at postgame sportsmanship went very wrong Thursday night, as a Memphis Tigers player punched a Bowling Green player in the handshake line.

Now, police are investigating the incident.

Memphis lost to Bowling Green 73-60. As the two teams exchanged handshakes following the game, Memphis’ Jamirah Shutes stopped and said something to BGSU’s Elissa Brett. Soon after, Shutes punched Brett and sent her falling to the floor.

Fans in the crowd immediately pointed Shutes out as BGSU staffers pulled Brett from the scene.

“The incident that took place following tonight’s home WNIT game has been turned over to the BGSU Police Department,” BGSU said in a statement after the incident.

The statement continued, “Bowling Green State University Athletics does not make comments about active police investigations. Our priority is with the health, safety and support of our student-athletes.”

Multiple reports claim that both players – Shutes and Brett – were on the receiving end of elbows during the game.

Brett scored 15 points in the game. Shutes scored 13 points.

BGSU will now advance in the women’s NIT tournament.