Legendary NFL Referee Bill Leavy Dead at 76

Bill Leavy, a longtime referee who officiated multiple Super Bowls and became one of the most instantly recognizable faces among NFL referees, died this week according to NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Coleman.

He was 76 years old.

“Always kind and thoughtful,” Anderson said of Leavy. “Bill was instrumental in mentoring countless young officials throughout his career.

“His integrity earned him respect at every step of his football journey and the entire officiating community mourns his loss.”

Leavy’s officiating career began in 1995. He was a relatively quick riser in the league. In 2001, Leavy worked his first Super Bowl when the Rams clashed with the Titans in one of the most memorable finishes in Super Bowl history.

Leavy next worked a Super Bowl in 2006, when the Steelers took on the Seahawks. That game in particular is recalled by many for several blown calls. A fact that Leavy himself bemoaned in the following years.

In 2014, Leavy officiated his last game and ended a nearly 20-year run. Following his retirement from officiating, Leavy busied himself by helping the league screen new officiating candidates.

He won the Art McNally Award in 2019, one of the highest honors that can be bestowed on an NFL official.