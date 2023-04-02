NBA Reportedly Lifts Marijuana Ban in Collective Bargaining Agreement

The NBA is business partners with a communist slave state and has burned through almost all their goodwill here at home by allowing their players to protest and denounce the country that has made them rich.

But, have no fear. The league is focused on tackling the important issues. You know, like letting their players smoke weed.

According to the Athletic, the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and the league has removed all testing and penalties for the consumption or use of marijuana.

The new seven-year CBA is set to take effect in the 2023-2024 season once the league and players’ reps ratify the deal.

“Since day one, the goal of the NBPA in this negotiation was to protect our players, enrich their lives on and off the court, and establish a framework that recognizes our players as true partners with the governors in both the NBA and the business world at large!” NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio wrote in a tweet.

The NBA has not exactly been stringent on marijuana testing as of late. The association suspended its random drug testing in 2020, opting instead to focus its testing on performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

NBA ratings are definitely in the tank. The women’s college basketball national semifinal game between Iowa and South Carolina was more watched than any NBA Finals game last year.

Not good. But hey, now the NBA and their players can comfort themselves over their fall from grace with copious amounts of weed.