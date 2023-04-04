Stetson Bennett Accuses Cops of Ruining His Reputation in Arrest Video Rant

Former University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett accused police of ruining his reputation in a video of his January arrest for public intoxication.

In the video obtained by TMZ Sports, Bennett repeatedly criticized the Dallas-area cops for everything from damaging his reputation to the tightness of his handcuffs.

“Reputation ruined. Everything I worked for 20 years, ruined. But ya’ll boys just looking out for me, aren’t ya? Thank you, sir,” Bennett said in the video.

On January 29 at 6:15 am, mere weeks after leading the Bulldogs to their second consecutive national title, cops in Dallas responded to a 911 caller claiming Bennett was knocking on her door and appeared “very intoxicated.”

The woman informed dispatchers that Bennett had been screaming outside her door, saying he would “ruin her g*dd*mn night” if she didn’t answer.

When the officers arrived, Bennett did not initially comply with instructions or answer questions. Bennett told officers he was in the area to train with one of his UGA teammates but seemed to show little comprehension of where he was or the events that led him to the neighborhood where the 911 caller lived.

After being cuffed and placed in the back of the squad car, Bennett’s mood soured even further as he began ranting and chastising the police. The officers noted that Bennett smelled of alcohol.

“The door shut and somebody fell asleep,” the former Georgia QB said. “And now five million people gotta see it, don’t they? Thank you, boys, for looking out for me. You guys are the best.”

Bennett has publicly addressed the arrest and says he understands the results of his poor decision-making.

“I understand why that can’t happen,” he said. “I’ve talked to coaches about it, talked to GMs. I’ve apologized to my family. That’s who I felt worse about; I felt like I let them down, because no matter where I go now [people are going to know about it]. Even without all this, I’ve got an obligation. I’m the fourth [Stetson Bennett]. You can’t do that if you’re last name is Bennett. I know better.”

Bennett participated in the NFL Combine and plans to enter the NFL Draft.