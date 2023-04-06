Vivek Ramaswamy Posts Video of Transgender MMA Fighter Brutalizing Female Opponent, Vows to Fight ‘Trans Cult’

GOP Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is speaking out against transgender “women” athletes and citing the example of male-born MMA fighter Fallon Fox, who was so overly powerful he broke his female opponent’s skull in the ring.

In his April 6 tweet, Ramaswamy slammed transgenderism as a “cult.”

“A biological man fractures a woman’s skull. We used to call this violence against women. Now we call it a victory for trans rights,” he wrote.

“Listen to the ‘“woman’s”‘ voice at the end. The trans cult is a mental health epidemic in our country and it needs to stop,” he said of the video of Fallon’s fight that he appended to the tweet.

A biological man fractures a woman’s skull. We used to call this violence against women. Now we call it a victory for trans rights. Listen to the “woman’s” voice at the end. The trans cult is a mental health epidemic in our country and it needs to stop. pic.twitter.com/cuKiA5cibo — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) April 6, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, the candidate who announced last month pledged to end the “madness” of trans athletes competing as women if he is elected to the White House and insisted that “gender dysphoria is a mental health disorder and we must treat it accordingly.”

I will end this madness as the next U.S. President: gender dysphoria is a mental health disorder and we must treat it accordingly. Chip in to make it happen.https://t.co/Z9ir9G7wvQ — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) April 6, 2023

Fallon Fox was born a male and claims to have “transitioned” to being a woman in 2013. As a “female” MMA fighter, Fox seriously injured several opponents and, in 2014, fractured fighter Tamikka Brents’ skull in the ring.

Brents later claimed that fighting Fox was a horrendous experience because he was far more powerful than any real woman she ever faced.

“I’ve fought a lot of women and have never felt the strength that I felt in a fight as I did that night. I can’t answer whether it’s because she was born a man or not because I’m not a doctor. I can only say, I’ve never felt so overpowered ever in my life and I am an abnormally strong female in my own right. Her grip was different, I could usually move around in the clinch against other females but couldn’t move at all in Fox’s clinch,” Brents told Whoa TV.

For his part, Fox has been unapologetic for having endangered the life of his opponents. In a tweet from 2020, Fox said: “For the record, I knocked two out. One woman’s skull was fractured, the other not. And just so you know, I enjoyed it. See, I love smacking up TEFS (sic) in the cage who talk transphobic nonsense. It’s bliss!”

