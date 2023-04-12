WATCH: Phillies Fans Sling Hot Dogs at Each Other on Dollar Dog Night

Philly Fanatic
Rich Schultz/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Give the fans cheap food, they said. It’ll be fine, they said. What could go wrong? As it turns out, quite a lot could go wrong.

Philadelphia Phillies fans took advantage of the abundance of cheap food on Tuesday’s $1 hot dog night and threw the weiners at each other.

In all, some 60,000 hot dogs were sold to fans on Tuesday night.

This is a disappointing comment from Howard Eskin, who has covered Philadelphia sports long enough to know that Philly fans are not “better than this.”

But, in all honesty, what were the fans supposed to do? The team is losing. The season doesn’t matter yet. You’ve got 60,000 cheap frankfurters lying around. So why not have a little fun?

As for the game, the Phillies lost to the Marlins 8-4.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.