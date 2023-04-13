Report: Dan Synder Reaches $6 Billion Deal to Sell Commanders to Group Led by 76ers Owner Josh Harris, Magic Johnson

Dan Synder has reportedly reached a deal to sell his Washington Commanders for $6 billion to a group led by Philadelphia 76ers Owner Josh Harris, according to news first reported by Sportico.

The group also includes former basketball great Magic Johnson and billionaire Mitchell Rales.

Sportico added that the deal could be finalized in the next few days.

Josh Harris and Dan Snyder are hoping to execute a contract in the coming days If a deal is reached, it will be the highest price ever paid for a sports team, eclipsing the $4.6B that Rob Walton paid for the NFL’s Denver Broncos last year.https://t.co/yLBT01Axnt — Sportico (@Sportico) April 13, 2023

The sale would still have to be approved by the NFL, but with the pressure they have been putting on Snyder to get out of football, it seems unlikely the league’s head offices will reject the deal.

If approved, the deal will be a record for a sports franchise, eclipsing the $4.65 billion spent last year on the Denver Broncos by Walmart heirs, the Walton-Penner family.

The sale of the team was in the news many times over the last year after Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was said to be looking to put a bid on the team. But Snyder was said to have excluded Bezos over the constant negative coverage he suffered from the Washington Post, the paper Bezos owns.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston