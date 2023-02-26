Report: Jeff Bezos Blocked from Buying Washington Commanders

Billionaire Amazon and Washington Post Owner Jeff Bezos has reportedly come up short in his bid to buy the Washington Commanders football team.

In addition, it is also reported that current Commanders Owner Daniel Snyder blocked Bezos from entering the private auction for the team even though Bezos said he wanted to participate.

Bezos hired investment firm Allen & Company to help him gather resources for a bid to buy the team from current owner Dan Snyder.

Breitbart News reported last November that the Amazon founder, worth an estimated $155 billion, was eyeing a bid to purchase the NFL team after Dan and Tanya announced that they may be looking to sell the team.

Snyder reportedly hired the Bank of America to explore selling the team in November of last year. Even still, though, he also has not said definitively that he is selling the team.

According to the New York Post, a publicly unidentified bidder offered $5.5 billion for the team, but that offer did not hit the $6 billion mark that Snyder said he was looking for. The latest bid is close to the same amount offered by 76ers and Devils Owner Josh Harris.

It was additionally reported that rapper Jay Z was also looking to throw in with Bezos to become a part owner of the NFL team. It is unknown if that coalition is still ongoing, though.

Still, Snyder may not be interested in selling the team to Bezos even if the Amazon king did offer a bid that reaches the $6 billion cutoff point.

According to the N.Y. Post, Snyder “holds a grudge” against Bezos because the team owner blames the Washington Post for its years of negative stories about the team that goaded multiple investigations into his conduct and led to pressure by league officials for him to sell the team and get out of the NFL.

