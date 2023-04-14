Police: Pennsylvania High School Track Coach Allegedly Had Sexual Relations with Teen Student for a Year

Investigators in Easton, Pennsylvania, claim that track coach Hannah Marth had a sexual relationship with a teenage student for a year before authorities found out.

Northhampton District Attorney Terence Houck said the 26-year-old, a teacher and coach in the Easton Area School District, had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old boy from May 2021 to October 2022.

“A trusted relationship between a student-athlete, an athlete’s parent, and a coach can be a vulnerable one,” Houck said in a press release, according to Fox News.

“An abuse of that relationship shows a coach’s blatant disregard for the well-being of those she or he coached, and above all – the law. This defendant defied that trust when she committed this alleged crime against the victim,” Houck added.

Investigators reportedly found a text message where Marth invited the teen to her house to have sex at 2 a.m. on May 22, 2021. The teen also reportedly told investigators that he had a sexual relationship with the teacher.

In a statement sent to Fox, Easton School Superintendent David Piperato refused to comment on the case.

“As a practice, the school district does not comment on ongoing criminal matters or personnel matters. However, the school district intends to cooperate fully with the authorities in this matter and will take all necessary action to ensure the safety of our students,” he said.

There has been no official word about Marth’s employment, but her profile no longer appears on the school district’s websites.

Marth was arraigned on April 12 and released on a $75,000 bond.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston