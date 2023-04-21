49ers’ Taybor Pepper Calls Elon Musk ‘Little B*tch’ After Losing His Blue Checkmark

You can mark down 49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper as another multi-millionaire upset that Elon Musk is charging $8 a month for the social media outlet’s blue check verified status after the player began calling Musk names when his blue check disappeared.

Pepper, who recently signed a three-year deal worth $4 million and has made around $7 million since 2017, jumped to his Twitter account on Thursday to call Musk a “little bitch” after his blue checkmark disappeared.

“That little bitch @elonmusk finally did it, he took away my check mark. I’m never gonna pay for this shit platform btw. #BelugaWhaleLookinAss,” Pepper’s tweet read, according to the New York Post.

After taking heat as just another whiny, multi-millionaire complaining about spending $8 a month, Pepper set his account to private so no one could see or reply to his tweets.

On Thursday, the Musk-owned social media outlet began systematically eliminating the verified checkmark for past verified accounts that had not paid the fee.

Musk instituted the new policy to try and bring in some new revenue after he spent $44 billion to purchase the financially flailing company late last year.

Pepper is far from the only super-rich celebrity athlete to carp about laying out $96 a year to maintain a verified status.

Last month, billionaire NBA star LeBron James insisted he would never pay the fee to keep his blue check, announcing in a March 31 tweet where is exclaimed, “I ain’t paying.”

Welp guess my blue ✔️ will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 31, 2023

Still, James’ blue check remained after Twitter began deleting the status for many others. Musk later noted that he allowed James to stay along with others, including Star Trek actor William Shatner and horror book author Stephen King, though Musk did not exactly explain why he did so.

