Australian Horse Jockey Dean Holland Dead at 34 After Fall During Race

Australian horse jockey Dean Holland died Monday after falling from his horse during a race, according to Racing Victoria. He was 34 years old.

According to Racing Victoria, Holland, and another jockey were thrown from their horses while riding in the opening race at Donald Racecourse. Medical teams raced to the scene, but Holland ultimately died from his injuries before he could be airlifted to a hospital.

“On behalf of the Victorian racing industry, I would like to extend our prayers and heartfelt condolences to Dean’s partner Lucy, his children, his family, friends and colleagues on the incredibly sad news of his passing,” Racing Victoria exec Andrew Jones said in a statement.

“It was a tragic accident at Donald today and we are all are deeply shocked and saddened that Dean has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the fall.”

Victorian Jockeys Association Chief Executive Matt Hyland paid tribute to Holland on Monday and pledged to support Holland’s wife and four children.

“Together with Racing Victoria, the Jockey Assistance Program will be wrapping its arms around the riding group and will be working to support Lucy and the Holland family both now and importantly into the future.”

Holland compiled over 1,000 wins in his 18-year career. Neither the other rider nor the two horses involved in the incident suffered significant injuries.