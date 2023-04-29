WATCH: Biden Awkwardly Walks Away from Air Force Football Players During White House Ceremony

Joe Biden
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

President Joe Biden seemed confused and eventually wandered away from a group of Air Force football players trying to present him with a jersey, helmet, and team-signed ball.

The awkward scene occurred at the White House on Friday after Biden presented the Air Force football team with the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for defeating the other service academies during the 2022-2023 football season. Air Force not only defeated the U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Military Academy, but they also beat Baylor in the Armed Forces Bowl on their way to a 10-win season.

However, Biden wasn’t the only one who wanted to give gifts. After presenting Air Force with the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, the team attempted to gift Biden a jersey, helmet, and team-signed ball. The president accepted the jersey, but after several awkward stares between Biden and the cadets, the president turned and walked away, leaving the Air Force players standing there with the helmet and football.

It seemed like the Air Force players expected Biden to accept the additional gifts. It’s unclear why the president walked away from the team. Twitter users reacted with shock to the president’s confusing behavior.

“The Air Force Falcons have won the trophy 21 times, compared with 16 for the Navy Midshipmen and 9 for the Army Knights,” ABC News reports. “The competition among the service academies began in 1972. The trophy — topped by three silver footballs — weighs 170 pounds.”

