WATCH: Biden Awkwardly Walks Away from Air Force Football Players During White House Ceremony

President Joe Biden seemed confused and eventually wandered away from a group of Air Force football players trying to present him with a jersey, helmet, and team-signed ball.

The awkward scene occurred at the White House on Friday after Biden presented the Air Force football team with the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for defeating the other service academies during the 2022-2023 football season. Air Force not only defeated the U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Military Academy, but they also beat Baylor in the Armed Forces Bowl on their way to a 10-win season.

However, Biden wasn’t the only one who wanted to give gifts. After presenting Air Force with the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, the team attempted to gift Biden a jersey, helmet, and team-signed ball. The president accepted the jersey, but after several awkward stares between Biden and the cadets, the president turned and walked away, leaving the Air Force players standing there with the helmet and football.

It seemed like the Air Force players expected Biden to accept the additional gifts. It’s unclear why the president walked away from the team. Twitter users reacted with shock to the president’s confusing behavior.

This is beyond pathetic now. He doesn't know where he is or what he's doing. You can see from everyone's reactions that no one knows what he's doing. They likely would have rehearsed this (without POTUS, of course) or at least been told what to do and when. He's off script! — Brainatic 🌵🌵 (@brainatic) April 29, 2023

😂😂😂😂😂those faces! — Geano The Artist (@GeanoBlackSheep) April 29, 2023

This is beyound sad … — Eightball (@Eightball18) April 29, 2023

He really needs that helmet though — John Garrett, CAS, CHS73 (@GJohnGarrett) April 29, 2023

Wtf — NavyDMD (@navydentist1) April 29, 2023

“The Air Force Falcons have won the trophy 21 times, compared with 16 for the Navy Midshipmen and 9 for the Army Knights,” ABC News reports. “The competition among the service academies began in 1972. The trophy — topped by three silver s — weighs 170 pounds.”