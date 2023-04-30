Riley Gaines Blasts Brittney Griner for Supporting Trans Athletes in Women’s Sports

Last week, WNBA player Brittney Griner told the media that she thinks it is a “crime” to prevent biological men who claim to be transgender women from playing against natural-born women. And now former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines is striking back in a blow to protect women’s sports.

During a press conference about the coming Phoenix Mercury basketball season, Griner was asked about transgender athletes being allowed to play against natural-born female players. Griner indicated she was all in for the idea.

“That ranks high on the list of things I’ll be fighting for and speaking up against,” Griner said. “Everyone deserves the right to play. Everyone deserves the right to come here and sit in these seats and feel safe and not feel that there’s a threat and that they can’t be who they are.”

But she then went on with a more pointed accusation.

“Honestly I think it’s a crime to separate someone for any reason against that legislation is trying to be passed,” she exclaimed.

Brittney Griner claims it’s a “crime” to stop biological males from being able to compete against women in sports. pic.twitter.com/CTM9mV9nDz — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 28, 2023

Now, Riley Grimes has made a reply to Griner’s outrageous support of men playing as women.

The outspoken supporter of protecting women’s sports blasted Griner with a pertinent question.

“Which NBA team would have @brittneygriner since apparently the overwhelming, obvious differences between men and women should simply be overlooked?” Gaines tweeted. “Heartbreaking to see athletically successful women take this demeaning stance.”

Then she ended with a zinger: “And if we’re going to talk about crimes, Brittney…”

Which NBA team would have @brittneygriner since apparently the overwhelming, obvious differences between men and women should simply be overlooked? Heartbreaking to see athletically successful women take this demeaning stance. And if we're going to talk about crimes, Brittney… https://t.co/cZpWYQShRI — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 30, 2023

That last line is obviously a jab at Griner, who was arrested last year in Russia and sentenced to eleven years in jail for having illegal drugs in that country.

She spent most of 2022 in a Russian jail before being released in exchange for dangerous international criminal and arms dealer Viktor “Merchant of Death” Bout.

As to Gaines’ point, it is true that the average height of a Women’s National Basketball Association player is only just under six feet tall, whereas the men’s National Basketball Association measures in at well over six feet. So while Griner rings in at 6′ 9,” most of the women she plays with would not fare well in the NBA. And just one NBA player would out run and outshoot every one of those women.

