WATCH: Brawl Breaks Out Between Coach and Ref at Amateur Basketball Tournament

Fists were thrown between a coach and a referee during an amateur basketball tournament, and video of the incident is going viral.

Twitter user Lynne Martin first tweeted the video, which was recorded at Spookynook sports complex in Manheim, Pennsylvania, showing a coach in a white shirt taking swings at a referee as another ref tries to keep them separated.

The coach was reportedly thrown out of the game after the attempted attack.

Today at my son’s AAU game at Spookynook. The opposing team coach swung at the ref. Coach was thrown out. pic.twitter.com/pgcT7x0yLS — lynne martin Ἴ⚽️ (@martin_lynne) April 29, 2023

The Loudon Basketball Academy, based in Loudon County, Virginia, issued a statement on the incident, according to Fox News.

“While we were greatly disappointed in the actions of the opposing coach and official during a Team Attack game at the Hoop Group Spring Jam Fest on April 29 at Spooky Nook, we want to thank our coaches for their response in removing players from the court and keeping their focus on their players,” the statement read.

The coach’s actions were widely denounced by people replying to Martin’s tweet of the video.

Coach should never coach again. Ref should never ref again. But serious question, why at the end of the video does the coach appear to stay in the game and still coach and the ref is being escorted off the court – why were both not kicked out?? — Ryan Eisenhart (@coach_eisenhart) April 30, 2023

Why do we act like wild animals? — DUCKIE MALLORY (@duckie_mallory) May 2, 2023

Terrible. — Dan Cevette (@DanCevette) April 30, 2023

Kick him out for the weekend and ban him from any more tournaments this season. — Kenny Nguyen (@CoachK_Nguyen) April 30, 2023

As a former youth coach, I could get fired up about a bad call too, but never to the point of swinging at a ref! Should be ashamed of yourself. https://t.co/Mm8Md5k4wu — alexa, tell me a dad joke‍‍ 1 to go (@fitdadceo) April 30, 2023

This is so pathetic. What an awful example to set for the kids. And I know covering these tournaments is part of my job but we need to remember we are talking about youth sports. I can’t imagine what would ever lead to this. https://t.co/KKGFnjqcaz — Josh Verlin (@jmverlin) April 30, 2023

