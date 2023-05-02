WATCH: Brawl Breaks Out Between Coach and Ref at Amateur Basketball Tournament

Fists were thrown between a coach and a referee during an amateur basketball tournament, and video of the incident is going viral.

Twitter user Lynne Martin first tweeted the video, which was recorded at Spookynook sports complex in Manheim, Pennsylvania, showing a coach in a white shirt taking swings at a referee as another ref tries to keep them separated.

The coach was reportedly thrown out of the game after the attempted attack.

The Loudon Basketball Academy, based in Loudon County, Virginia, issued a statement on the incident, according to Fox News.

“While we were greatly disappointed in the actions of the opposing coach and official during a Team Attack game at the Hoop Group Spring Jam Fest on April 29 at Spooky Nook, we want to thank our coaches for their response in removing players from the court and keeping their focus on their players,” the statement read.

The coach’s actions were widely denounced by people replying to Martin’s tweet of the video.

