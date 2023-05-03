Jackson Mahomes Arrested for Aggravated Sexual Battery After Incident at Kansas City Restaurant

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery in Kansas City, according to reports.

Jackson was arrested on Wednesday morning and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery. He was booked into the Johnson Country Detention Center at about 7:42 a.m. and held on a $100,000 bond. He will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to KCTV 5 News.

According to the Overland Park Police Dept., Mahomes was arrested after a report of an altercation between him and the owner of a local restaurant.

The incidents allegedly occurred on Feb. 25 at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park.

A recently released video appeared to show Mahomes forcibly kissing a woman identified as the restaurant owner.

Jackson Mahomes has been arrested. This is the video. “He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying "what are you doing?" and then he did it two more times” pic.twitter.com/vZ9gtA8tL2 — BBQ Dom (@RealBBQDom) May 3, 2023

The restaurant owner also accused Mahomes of being drunk and shoving one of her customers.

Mahomes’ attorneys addressed the accusations in March and said the video was misleading.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” the statement said. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

If convicted of aggravated sexual battery, Mahomes could be sentenced to up to a 55-months in jail.

