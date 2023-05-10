LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson Takes Rap Video Down Due to 9/11 Reference

Flau’jae Johnson, one of the stars of the LSU Lady Tigers championship run, has deleted a video of a rap song in which she makes a 9/11 reference.

Johnson, a freshman at LSU who is also a rapper, remixed a song to Latto’s Put it on Da Floor and released it on social media Tuesday. The song, however, was pulled down quickly due to a reference to 9/11.

“In this 911, blowing smoke just like them towers,” she says in the song.

Johnson also includes a tribute to recent Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith who just joined the Lady Tigers.

“Can’t buy respect, it ain’t that cheap. I gotta eat, can’t break a sweat, review that chef like I was Keith. We got Van Lith, that’s what I stress if they suggest we can’t repeat.”

However, as social media picked up on the song and news of the 9/11 reference caught on, Johnson decided to delete the song.

“We spoke with Flau’jae this evening, and while she never intended to offend or upset anyone with her lyrics, she expressed sincere remorse for any possibility of a misunderstanding and immediately took the video down. We will learn and grow from this experience together,” LSU said in a statement to Fox News Digital/Outkick on Tuesday night.

Rapping is in Johnson’s blood. Her father, who died before her birth, was also a rapper.

“At age 13, she appeared on ‘The Rap Game,’ and at 14, she received a golden buzzer when she tried out for ‘America’s Got Talent.’ In the new rap, she shouted out AGT judge Simon Cowell,” Fox News reports.

Johnson is a client of Roc Nation.