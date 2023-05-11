California Cheerleading Coach Faces Charges of Molesting Six Girls as Young as 11

Erick Joseph Kristianson, a former Orange County, California, cheerleading coach, has been charged with molesting six girls as young as 11 years old, according to reports.

Kristianson, 44, was a coach for the cheer club at Trabuco Hills High School in Mission Viejo, California. He faces similar charges in Daytona Beach, Florida, where he also coached.

Fox News reported that Kristianson faces seven felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor under 14, five felony counts of a lewd act upon a child aged 14 or 15, two felony counts of sexual penetration by foreign object of a minor under 18, one felony count of sexual penetration by a foreign object of a child under 16 and one felony count of oral copulation of a person under 16 years old.

Prosecutors in California say Kristianson faces 105 years to life in prison if convicted and given the maximum sentence.

The charges in California come on the tail of similar charges made in Daytona Beach stemming from Kristianson’s work as a cheerleading coach at his competitive cheer club there. After he was charged in Florida, one of his California students heard of the arrest and told authorities that she was also molested starting at the age of 14.

That girl’s accusations brought on an investigation in Mission Viejo, which led to additional charges in California.

A total of six girls have come forward in California to accuse Kristianson of molesting them.

Kristianson was also arrested in Kansas and extradited to Florida on charges that he exposed himself to three teen girls on a Facetime call. He posted a $30,000 bond and was released. But he is being held without bail in California since the charges were leveled against him there.

“This was not a predator hiding in the shadows waiting to grab innocent girls. He was hiding in plain sight as he assaulted girl after girl, thinking he would never be caught because they trusted him as a coach,” the Orange County district attorney said in a statement. “Thankfully, he is in custody, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office will do everything it can to ensure he is held accountable for assaulting these young girls who thought they could trust him.”

Authorities in Florida and California are now trying to find out if other girls have accusations to level against the former cheer coach. The Orange County Sheriff’s Dept. asks anyone with information to call 714- 647-4016.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston