‘Cheating in Broad Daylight’: Aaron Rodgers, David Bakhtiari Blast Dianne Feinstein over Stock Trades

Former Packer Aaron Rodgers and current Packer David Bakhtiari are upset over a claim that Senator Diane Feinstein (D, CA) used “unusual trades” to build massive wealth.

Bakhtiari responded to a tweet from the account Unusual Whales, which posted information they claim shows that Feinstein used “unusual trades” to build a net worth of over $200 million.

How are we as a nation just “cool” with actions like this? It’s cheating in broad daylight. https://t.co/B4JEUe0Fx1 — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) May 11, 2023

New Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacted to his friend’s tweet with a gif congratulating Bakhtiari for finally waking up to the alleged scheme.

“Among the trades that Feinstein, 89, or her late husband, Richard Blum, were said to have made by Unusual Whales were a sale of Allogene Therapeutics shortly before the pandemic crushed the stock market in 2020, and a $1 million purchase of Amyris Biotechnologies in 2009, ‘weeks’ before the company received a lucrative government contract,” the New York Post reports.

For her part, Feinstein has posted both transactions cited by Unusual Whlaes on her financial disclosures form. In addition, her husband was questioned by the FBI in 2020 over his stock trades.

A spokesman for Senator Feinstein told the New York Post in May that “Senator Feinstein was asked some basic questions by law enforcement about her husband’s stock transactions, as I think all offices in the initial story were.

“She was happy to voluntarily answer those questions to set the record straight and provided additional documents to show she had no involvement in her husband’s transactions. There have been no follow-up actions on this issue.”

Feinstein, 89, returned to the Senate this week after a three-month absence due to complications from a shingles infection.