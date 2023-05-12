LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson Under Fire for Liking Tweets Supporting Her 9/11 Reference in Rap Song

LSU Lady Tigers star Flau’jae Johnson is again under fire for liking tweets supporting her after she drew backlash for making a 9/11 reference in a rap song.

Johnson, an LSU freshman who is also a rapper, first courted controversy after posting a rap video remixed to Latto’s Put it on Da Floor. But she quickly pulled it down due to a reference to 9/11.

Her song contained the controversial line: “In this 911, blowing smoke just like them towers.”

"In this 911 blowing smoke just like those towers." – Flau’jae Johnson. Take a bow @LSUwbkb. A player on your team mocked those who died on 9/11 by comparing it to a Porsche. Disgusting. I know people who still struggle to sleep at night because of what they did in war after… pic.twitter.com/AFmw2zK6mf — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 9, 2023

After the blowback over the lyric, Johnson deleted her song from social media.

Bet even after getting past this problem, Johnson has created a new one for herself over the same song by liking several tweets that praised her rap remix.

Johnson liked three tweets on Twitter, Fox News reported on Thursday.

“Imma defense Flaujae like my kinfolks TF, leave her THE F— ALONE,” one person wrote.

A second on saying, “Redrop that song twin, that shi was fire.”

And a third who wrote: “She a lady she go crazy ..I’m Her go check my pronouns.”

LSU tried to run flack for Johnson.

“We spoke with Flau’jae this evening, and while she never intended to offend or upset anyone with her lyrics, she expressed sincere remorse for any possibility of a misunderstanding and immediately took the video down. We will learn and grow from this experience together,” LSU said in a statement on Tuesday night.

The LSU player can’t seem to let herself get past this mess.

As a member of the LSU Lady Tigers during their championship run, Johnson averaged 11 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season.

