Brooks Nader Debuts One-Piece Inspired by ‘Baywatch’ for 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue

For those of you longing for some 90s nostalgia. Or, if you’re just a fan of red one-piece bathing suits, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Brooks Nader has you covered.

While Martha Stewart stole most of the headlines on Monday for becoming the oldest woman to ever pose for the iconic swimsuit issue, Nader also made waves as the cover of this year’s 2023 issue while posing in a red, Baywatch-themed one-piece.

“I am so excited and overwhelmed!” Nader told Fox News Digital. “My whole family flew in for the week-long celebration! This is my fifth year shooting for SI Swimsuit and I had NO idea I was going to be on the cover alongside Martha, Megan and Kim. What legends!”

“I’m honestly still speechless,” she enthused. “The entire Swimsuit team surprised me on set over the weekend with the news, so I had to keep it a secret for two days!”

This is not Nader’s first time gracing the pages of the swimsuit issue. In fact, Nader, the Baton Rouge native, has appeared in every issue since she beat thousands of other applicants to win the 2019 Swim Search casting call.

Nader prepares for her shoots in a way that many feel goes contrary to the stereotypical crash-dieting and borderline starvation methods that most believe models use. Instead, as Nader told Fox News Digital in 2020, she simply uses portion control to maintain her figure.

“I try to do everything in moderation and not limit myself too much,” Nader said. “If I want a sweet I’ll just have portion control and have a little bit of a cupcake instead of four cupcakes. I think that you can totally drive yourself crazy if you go on insane diets for long periods of time. You’re just going to crack. It’s taken me a while to just do everything in moderation — try to eat healthy as much as you can.”

Nader is only the second Swim Search competition to make it to the SI Swimsuit cover. Camille Kostek graced the cover in 2019, Fox News reports.