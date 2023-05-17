Riley Gaines, Rep. Nancy Mace Blast Adidas for Women’s Swim Suit Ad Campaign Featuring Male Model

Former NCAA swimming champion Riley Gaines and Congresswoman Nancy Mace are blasting Adidas for its recent ad campaign for women’s swimsuits that features a male model.

The sportswear giant recently debuted its campaign spearheaded by South African designer Rich Mnisi to flog its new “Let Love Be Your Legacy” campaign. With the ultra-woke campaign, Adidas says it wants to “encourage allyship and freedom of expression without bias, in all spaces of sport and culture,” Fox News reported.

The campaign is not merely going for left-wing symbolism but is pushing a hardcore, radical gay message.

“In creating this collection, I had a strong impulse to speak to my inner-child and express to the world how LGBTQ+ allyship can create a legacy of love,” Mnisi said in an Adidas press release. “Unifying these themes together through my own visual language and Adidas’ iconic performance and lifestyle pieces is a powerful combination, making the collection a symbol for self-acceptance and LGBTQ+ advocacy. My hope is this range inspires LGBTQ+ allies to speak up more for the queer people they love and not let them fight for acceptance alone.”

But sticking a male model in a woman’s swimsuit is just another example of wokeness at the expense of real women, as far as many are concerned.

After Adidas debuted the ad campaign, Mace, a South Carolina Republican, took to her Twitter account on Wednesday and noted, “I’m old enough to remember when women actually modeled women’s bathing suits, not men.”

Gaines slammed Adidas, and companies like it for “erasing women.”

“I don’t understand why companies are voluntarily doing this to themselves. They could have at least said the suit is ‘unisex’, but they didn’t because it’s about erasing women. Ever wondered why we hardly see this go the other way?” she wrote, adding, “Women’s swimsuits aren’t accessorized with a bulge.”

Adidas also partnered with the radical gay advocacy group Athlete Ally for its campaign with Mnisi.

Athlete Ally is the same group that recently collaborated with more than 40 athletes to push transgenderism in sports with a letter urging Congress to support trans athletes signed by athletes, including Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird.

