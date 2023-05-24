Archbishop of San Francisco: ‘We Now Know What Gods the Dodger Admin Worships…Gird Your Loins’

The Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles has officially criticized the L.A. Dodgers for re-inviting a radical anti-Catholic hate group to receive a “Community Heroes” award at its June 16 Pride Night game.

On Tuesday, the Archdiocese released a statement revealing its “dismay” over the Dodgers’ decision to celebrate the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group that “clearly mocks the Catholic faith.”

“The decision to honor a group that clearly mocks the Catholic faith and makes light of the sincere and holy vocations of our women religious who are an integral part of our Church is what has caused disappointment, concern, anger, and dismay from our Catholic community,” the Archdiocese wrote in its statement, according to Fox News.

“The Archdiocese stands against any actions that would disparage and diminish our Christian faith and those who dedicate their lives to Christ,” the statement continued. “Let us also show our care and respect for our women religious by sending a message of support to their communities through phone calls, letters, and posts on their social channels, supporting vocations by donating to their orders, and/or making donations in their name to the programs they support.”

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone also accused the team of “worshiping” alternative “gods” with its support of the hardcore LGBTQ movement.

“Our Catholic sisters devote themselves to serving others selflessly. Decent people would not mock & blaspheme them. So, we now know what gods the Dodger admin worships. Open desecration & anti-Catholicism is not disqualifying,” Cordileone said, adding, “Disappointing but not surprising. Gird your loins.”

The statement comes on the tail of nearly a week of controversy after the MLB team first invited the extremist trans group that many call a hate group to its game to be awarded a community “Hero” award, then disinvited the group when complaints from Christians rolled in, only to re-invite the group when the radical, left-wing gay lobby kicked up a fuss.

