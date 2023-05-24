Archbishop of San Francisco: ‘We Now Know What Gods the Dodger Admin Worships…Gird Your Loins’

PARIS, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE - 2021/06/27: Sisters of perpetual indulgence show their hairy armpits during the Gay Pride March in Paris. Thousands of LGBT members and their supporters took part in the Gay Pride March in Paris to celebrate Pride Month. (Photo by Gregory Herpe/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Gregory Herpe/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

The Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles has officially criticized the L.A. Dodgers for re-inviting a radical anti-Catholic hate group to receive a “Community Heroes” award at its June 16 Pride Night game.

On Tuesday, the Archdiocese released a statement revealing its “dismay” over the Dodgers’ decision to celebrate the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group that “clearly mocks the Catholic faith.”

Sister Dana Van Iquity of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence poses in San Francisco, California, Thursday, September 7, 2006.

Sister Dana Van Iquity of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence poses in San Francisco, California, Thursday, September 7, 2006. (Noah Berger/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

 

 

“The decision to honor a group that clearly mocks the Catholic faith and makes light of the sincere and holy vocations of our women religious who are an integral part of our Church is what has caused disappointment, concern, anger, and dismay from our Catholic community,” the Archdiocese wrote in its statement, according to Fox News.

“The Archdiocese stands against any actions that would disparage and diminish our Christian faith and those who dedicate their lives to Christ,” the statement continued. “Let us also show our care and respect for our women religious by sending a message of support to their communities through phone calls, letters, and posts on their social channels, supporting vocations by donating to their orders, and/or making donations in their name to the programs they support.”

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone also accused the team of “worshiping” alternative “gods” with its support of the hardcore LGBTQ movement.

Archbishop of San Francisco, the Most Reverend Salvatore J. Cordileone leads the prayer of commendation during the funeral Mass of archbishop...

Archbishop of San Francisco, the Most Reverend Salvatore J. Cordileone, leads the prayer of commendation during the funeral Mass of archbishop emeritus and Cardinal William Joseph Cardinal Levada at the Cathedral of Saint Mary on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in San Francisco, Calif. (Liz Hafalia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

“Our Catholic sisters devote themselves to serving others selflessly. Decent people would not mock & blaspheme them. So, we now know what gods the Dodger admin worships. Open desecration & anti-Catholicism is not disqualifying,” Cordileone said, adding, “Disappointing but not surprising. Gird your loins.”

The statement comes on the tail of nearly a week of controversy after the MLB team first invited the extremist trans group that many call a hate group to its game to be awarded a community “Hero” award, then disinvited the group when complaints from Christians rolled in, only to re-invite the group when the radical, left-wing gay lobby kicked up a fuss.

