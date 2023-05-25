Boy Takes Second, Knocking Girl Out of New Hampshire Track & Field Championships

A freshman boy named Maelle Jacques, an athlete who claims to be a transgender girl, took second place in the 1600m at the DIII Track & Field State Championships held in Tilton, New Hampshire, knocking a girl out of the top spot last Saturday.

Jacques won the 1,600 race with a time of 5:27 and also took the high jump with a distance of 4 feet, 11 inches, according to the Concord Monitor.

His win at the 20-team Wilderness Championship helped propel the Kearsarge Regional High School Cougars to gain a title to end their regular season.

Jacques didn’t simply win the 1600. He dominated the race. According to the website New Hampshire Track & Field, Jacques started the race in the lead and extended that lead step by step, leaving his female opponents choking on his dust. The site added that Jacques was ahead of the entire field by 200 meters, except for the biological girl who took second and was several seconds behind him with a time of 5:35 to Jacques’ 5:27.

It is just another case of a boy not just winning but destroying his female competition.

Many on Twitter blasted the results:

This is not a celebration, it’s cheating. — Cathy Morgan (@CathyMo41926708) May 25, 2023

A guy beating girls, how disgusting — Hans Carlson (@HClarkeHolmes) May 25, 2023

The kid seems sweet… but his parents ans teachers have lied to him and sadly when this whole mess is exposed as the emperors new clothes… he will also be super badly affected mentally as he will realise he had no place in womens sports.. it does have to end now.. — Silver horse (@silverhorse555) May 25, 2023

Jacques’ win in New Hampshire was not the only time a boy posing as a girl knocked biological girls out of top spots in high school track & field competitions this month. Two boys took their places in the top five in girls’ track in California this week to clinch spots in the state’s coming championships.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston