‘I’m Very Proud of Myself’: Boy Wins Qualifying Slot in Girl’s Track Championships in California

Another biological boy has claimed a spot in California’s high school track and field championships, according to reports.

Sophomore Lorelei Barrett, of the Sherman Oaks Buckley School, an independent K-12 school, recently qualified for the girls’ 1600m race. Along with male-born Athena Ryan, he is the second male who has qualified for the girls’ championships this year.

Barrett ended up taking third place, knocking out a girl for the bronze position.

Athena Ryan, a junior from Sonoma Academy, also took home a top spot in the varsity girls’ 1,600-meter run finals on Saturday taking second place from a girl. Along with Barrett, he will advance to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State Track and Field Championships next week.

Protesters had attempted to hold signs saying “protect women’s sports,” but were removed from the stadium by security, according to The Lion.

“They’re kicking us out because we care about women and girls,” one protester said, according to the Daily Mail.

The protesters who were removed, though, were not the only ones to reveal a certain amount of disgust over Ryan’s place on the winner’s podium.

Branson High School’s Adeline Johnson was also seemingly incensed by Ryan’s win after she took fourth to Ryan’s second place. She would have been in the top three were it not for Ryan, and during the award ceremony, Johnson made her feelings clear when she gave a quick thumbs down as she stood at her fourth place podium spot.

🏃Trans-identifying male, Athena Ryan (Jr) took 2nd today in the “Girls 1600m” at a CA State Championship qualifier meet in Dublin, CA. Ryan beamed while 4th place senior, Adeline Johnson gave a thumb down after losing the chance to advance to the State Championships by 1 spot. pic.twitter.com/iY2InxvhJt — ICONS (@icons_women) May 21, 2023

Ryan so over matched his female opponents that he literally left them in the dust as he crossed the finish line.

Ryan, still a junior, blew by female seniors in the field signed to run at NCAA Division 1 schools this coming fall. pic.twitter.com/wFmkImkq6T — ICONS (@icons_women) May 21, 2023

