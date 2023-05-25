Trans Disc Golfer Tossed from Calif. Tournament Wins Tournament in Virginia

Male-born disc golfer Natalie Ryan who was tossed out of a women’s tournament in California this month, has now won another first-place finish in a tournament in Virginia.

The Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) won an appeal on May 13 to keep its rules in place that restrict transgender athletes after trans “female” competitor Natalie Ryan filed a discrimination suit from which he was given a temporary right to compete in the woman’s category in the organization’s tournament in California.

Ryan had begun the tournament but was barred from finishing it after the organization prevailed in court in the midst of the weekend’s games.

Now, after being tossed out of the tournament in California, the disc golfer entered a tournament in Virginia in the women’s category and took first place.

Ryan entered the Lake Marshall Open in Montross, Virginia, and beat out five other women to earn a $356 winner’s purse.

He didn’t just beat the second-place woman, either. Instead, he walloped her with a 24-point lead.

Natalie took home another 1st place finish this weekend, right here in VA at The Lake Marshall Open 🔱🔱 It was the perfect time for her Tour Series disc samples to arrive! The new discs look AMAZING and her stamp really pops in the rainbow foil 🌈 pic.twitter.com/cbxmIGDXBE — Neptune Discs (@NeptuneDiscs) May 23, 2023

In shades of NCAA trans swimmer Lia Thomas, Ryan came out of nowhere and, after “transitioning,” suddenly became one of the top disc golf competitors in women’s disc golf.

Ryan had never even played disc golf until a few years ago, but now he is ranked in the top five of “women’s disc golfers.”

Just before the California tournament two weeks ago, a judge ruled that the organization had to allow Ryan to play because its rules were discriminatory. Still, in a second decision on appeal, a federal court ruled that the earlier court had no jurisdiction and invalidated the earlier ruling based on a technicality, not on the merits of the accusation of discrimination.

