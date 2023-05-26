Shannon Sharpe’s L.A. Home Burglarized, $1 Million in Jewelry, Bags Stolen

According to a report from TMZ Sports, the Los Angeles home of NFL Hall of Famer and current FS1 personality Shannon Sharpe was burglarized last week, with an estimated $1 million in property stolen.

Sharpe is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the culprits.

The break-in occurred between 7 and 9:30 PM on May 19 while Sharpe was out dining with friends, according to police. Sharpe informed police of the robbery after returning home from dinner and finding things missing or out of place. Police found no obvious signs of forcible entry.

Police have made no arrests, and Sharpe has not publicly commented on the incident.