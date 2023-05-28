‘She Butchered It!’: Jewel’s Rendition of the National Anthem Divides Fans at Indy 500

On Sunday, multiplatinum country and pop music star Jewel sang the national anthem at the Indy 500. However, her version of the national anthem left many fans angered and a bit perplexed.
Some people, however, loved it.
Wearing white with a cowboy hat, Jewel belted out a rendition of the anthem that lasted two minutes.
.@jeweljk sings the national anthem at the greatest spectacle in racing. 🇺🇸 #Indy500
📺: NBC and @peacock pic.twitter.com/rpjuG1o2dk
— INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 28, 2023
The takes poured in quickly on Twitter.
Jewel mangling the anthem what a shocker #Indy500
— Dr.Greenthumb (@The_Wraith420) May 28, 2023
I really like Jewel. But that wasn’t good.
— choose wisely (@billpresson) May 28, 2023
Jewel butchered the national anthem at the Indy 500. People were trying to sing along but couldn't because of the way she sang it. What a shame.
— Nancy Gould (@nagould) May 28, 2023
Wow, I love Jewel’s voice, but this performance was abysmal and definitely not a salute to our flag/country/veterans.#Indy500 made a huge mistake. https://t.co/ckcMPcEnjx
— Valdosta (@Valdosterini) May 28, 2023
jewel’s national anthem for indy 500 might be the worst anthem rendition to date
— boone (@im_boone) May 28, 2023
Still, some liked the anthem and thought Jewel hit a home run.
Jewel just did the best national anthem I’ve ever heard in my life I’m not exaggerating
— shakira (@shakkattackk) May 28, 2023
Jewel with perhaps my favorite version of the Star Spangled Banner ever. @IMS #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/jK1hNEKh47
— Liz Malatestinic (@LizMalSPHR) May 28, 2023
Jewel just made everyone cry
— doctorgc (@DoctorGC) May 28, 2023
Ultimately, the Twitter reaction was pretty evenly split. Jewel’s version was obviously more harmonious and in keeping with her folk song background. That’s definitely a departure from the traditional singing of the Star-Spangled Banner. Though, it’s hard to see how there is anything grossly offensive about it.
Josef Newgarden ended up winning the race, his first Indy 500 championship.
