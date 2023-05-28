‘She Butchered It!’: Jewel’s Rendition of the National Anthem Divides Fans at Indy 500

Dylan Gwinn

On Sunday, multiplatinum country and pop music star Jewel sang the national anthem at the Indy 500. However, her version of the national anthem left many fans angered and a bit perplexed.

Some people, however, loved it.

Wearing white with a cowboy hat, Jewel belted out a rendition of the anthem that lasted two minutes.

The takes poured in quickly on Twitter.

Still, some liked the anthem and thought Jewel hit a home run.

Ultimately, the Twitter reaction was pretty evenly split. Jewel’s version was obviously more harmonious and in keeping with her folk song background. That’s definitely a departure from the traditional singing of the Star-Spangled Banner. Though, it’s hard to see how there is anything grossly offensive about it.

Josef Newgarden ended up winning the race, his first Indy 500 championship.

