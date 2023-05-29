‘See You on the Southside’: White Sox Closer Liam Hendriks Reactivated After Cancer Diagnosis

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has been placed back on the active list after beating cancer, the team has reported.

Hendriks was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in Jan. and missed the first two months of the season thanks to the condition. He immediately began chemotherapy after the stage 4 diagnosis, but by April 20, it was announced he was “cancer-free,” Fox News reported.

With his remission past its first month, the team reports that it is ready to put the pitcher back on the mound.

In a Sunday evening tweet, the team called his “journey” an “inspiration” and added, “We couldn’t be more proud.”

Your journey is an inspiration. We couldn’t be more proud. Welcome back, Liam Hendriks! pic.twitter.com/fbQ6jwJsks — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 28, 2023

Hendricks also took to his Instagram account to tell fans, “See you on the Southside,” and confirm that he is headed back to Guaranteed Rate Field on Chicago’s Southside.

And on Monday posted another on Instagram, saying, “Grateful to be back @whitesox.”

Hendriks is a three-time All-Star and two-time AL Reliever of the Year. This season he earned a 2.81 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings, with 37 saves in 41 opportunities. He led the AL in saves in 2021, with 38.

